I would like to commend Gary Redfern on his articles. I was to the point of canceling my subscription as the articles were getting very blasé.
Gary’s articles have been very informative and in depth. Articles that might have been written about before were just basic. Gary goes beyond the basics. I greatly appreciate that.
–Toni Thompson, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.