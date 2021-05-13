Our Kiwanis Club, and our community, suffered a great loss recently with the passing of Burl Wardrup.
Although Burl was known to have a bit of a gruff demeanor, and sometimes liked to play the role of a grumpy old Marine, underneath the crust, beat the heart of a man who worked tirelessly to help the children of our community through his fundraising work for Kiwanis Early Risers. Nobody worked as hard as Burl to sell raffle tickets, and raise money for our community services.
Many kids over the years were able to participate in things they would not have otherwise been able to, due to the funds that Burl helped raise on their behalf. Burl didn't just live in this community, he made a difference. He will be missed!
--Gary Andrews, El Centro
