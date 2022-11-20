I am writing this short essay about Richard J. "Dick" Waddell, a registered civil engineer who recently passed away.
Most people in the Valley don't know that Dick Waddell established the drainage design standard for residential subdivisions starting in the 1970s through the 1990s that is still used today. Subdivisions in most Imperial County cities, mainly in west and south El Centro, were designed by Waddell Engineering.
His designs were based off a hydrograph of Valley rain events developed by John Pachon and expanded by Dick for a 100 year 3-inch storm and a 5-inch storm event for finish floors. If you drove through subdivisions designed by Waddell after the October 15, 2022 storm event in El Centro you will find minimal flooding and good examples of his designs. The last storm drainage system built in El Centro was designed by Waddell around 50 years ago.
I am proud to say I received some of my training by Waddell and worked with Dick for many decades. Not only was he a great mentor but a fellow Optimist for over 40 years with the El Centro Noon Optimist Club. Dick never criticized, but always had a laughing "constructive input" for you or the club.
If you live in one of the subdivisions that he designed, consider yourself fortunate. Dick established the "Standard of Care" that local civil engineers and agencies use today in the Imperial Valley. If there were a Civil Engineers Hall of Fame for the last 50 years, Richard J. Waddell would be on it.
It has been my pleasure to say I knew him and developed my civil engineering career based on my experiences with him.
So long to Waddell's number: RCE 13,484.
Respectively,
Timothy B. Jones
Retired Civil Engineer
El Centro
