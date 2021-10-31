My dog and I have a complaint! We want to know why we are bombarded with what sounds like the beginning of a war. Tonight, it’s because of the Bell Game being played at Central Union High School.
Since when was it OK to shoot off fireworks just across the city street from residential areas? Exactly who issued this dangerous permit? We’ll need to know whom to sue when our house goes up in flames.
We live in an old wooden house very close to CUHS. Each time there’s a fireworks game at Cal Jones Field, we wonder if our house will still be standing by the next morning. We’re not sure when this dangerous practice of fireworks began but we believe it started with a graduation or a homecoming game. Now, it’s the Bell Game.
Usually, the fireworks happen all at once. Tonight, there’s been at least 4 sets of fireworks. Four times my poor dog has been traumatized tonight!
My dog is not a hunting dog and is not, therefore, used to anything that sounds like gunshots or cannon shots. I have to keep pet tranquilizers handy for noisy nights like tonight, which means that, during her “down time”, I don’t have a watchdog. (No, I don’t take any of her medicine — one of us has to stay alert.)
I’m glad that we live close to the Fire Department! It shouldn’t take them more than a couple of minutes to get here and douse the fire!
How do we put an end to residential fireworks?
— Erin Craig, El Centro
