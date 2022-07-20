I write this in the aftermath of the mind-boggling Imperial County Board of Supervisors July 12 meeting and this paper’s subsequent reporting on it. Tucked away in the meeting’s large agenda were three proposals that would’ve put three measures on the November ballot that could’ve resulted in the currently elective positions of Treasurer-Tax Collector, Auditor-Controller, and Clerk-Recorder being converted into appointive offices. If successful, they would’ve been within the exclusive gift of the Board itself, thereby obliterating their independence and accountability directly to this county’s voters.
This debacle comes just a month after the June primary election, where these very positions were just duly elected by the voters, and for which the results still have yet to be formally approved by the Board. At the very same meeting, however, the Board in its infinite wisdom saw fit to approve increases to their own compensation, less than a year after having given themselves premium pay that the U.S. Treasury’s final rule for spending ARPA funds would shortly thereafter come to explicitly prohibit. They also dissolved the Assessment Appeals Board and will resume this function themselves after a decade hiatus, despite concerns from one member that they were not qualified to handle those matters.
Thankfully, the Board backed down from those three contentious proposals, but only after surprised incumbents and others had to appear before them to vehemently oppose their passage. As the candidate who opposed the current Clerk-Recorder in the recent election and lost, I didn’t think in a million years that I’d be forcefully agreeing with virtually everything my former opponent said to the Board. It is indeed a slap in the face to voters, and it was disappointing to see each board member sequentially decline to take responsibility for the complete lack of notice given to incumbents or any meaningful consultation with the community before that meeting. The substance of the excuse given was an apparent lack of communication. Understatement of the year! Yes, there are valid arguments to be made on the topic of conversion or consolidation of these offices, but it shouldn’t have happened anything like this.
–Jacob Nicholas Rodriguez, El Centro
