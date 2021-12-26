I wish to thank everyone involved with the ABATE Local 38 30th annual Toy Run, held Dec. 18 at the Coyne Powersports parking lot.
Along with our auction, gift cards and cash, we raised $2032 for the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home. Thank you to our auctioneers, Ken Samples and Fred Bryant, as well as our elves: Alicia Brown, Melissa Moore, Connie Rodriguez, Monica Perez, Stella Munoz, Darlene Hale, Gabby Gutierrez, Rose Ann Lazarin and Brenda Martinez.
Also, thank you to our sponsors: The Court Room and Las Chabela’s, Costco, Green’s Jewelry, Fire Group-Brawley, Coyne Powersports, Bobby’s Territorial Harley-Davidson, El Cajon Harley-Davidson, KXO Radio, Ivonne Peraza, John Lacuesta, El Centro Motors, Anna Sanchez and Heather Trapnell,
If I missed someone, I apologize. A huge thank you to all who helped make this possible to bring a little happiness to the kids in the Valley. Bikers won’t forget kids.
–Bob Brown
El Centro
