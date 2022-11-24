Family and friends, Thanksgiving is the time to give thanks to our Lord for all the blessings He has given you and your family.
Thank you Lord for my deceased parents that you gave me. A perfect loving and caring pair, who gave us a good upbringing with respect and love for each other.
Thank you for answered prayer for a good husband. You gave me a hard working, very loving and good providing husband. Thank you again.
Thanks for my lovely family, 3 daughters, 3 sons, 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren; 5 generations.
Thank you for my husband and my life, and that we are still here with all our family, even though we are in our 90s and a marriage of 74 years.
Thank you again for all the love, happiness and blessings you have given us all these years. Please keep giving to us, Lord. Thank you for the opportunity to put this on paper to express, from both my husband and myself, how so blessed we are.
– Carmen L. Araujo
Brawley, California
