On May 13, the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center in partnership with our district projects office hosted a drive-thru food distribution and a drive-thru spring health fair.
The same day a grab-and-go food distribution was also held at the Grace Smith School gymnasium. More than 100 families in Calipatria and more than 50 Niland families received a food bag that included a state emergency food box, a 10-pound bag of chicken, rice, beans, tuna, corn, a sack of onions, case of horchata and a meal relief bag.
The resource center also gave a folder with a list of on-site and off-site resources, a bag of personal protective equipment that included a face mask, sanitizers, toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss. The agencies offered glucose; blood pressure and oximetry screenings; reading glasses; rent and utility assistance; early literacy; educational and financial programs; community outreach information on mental health, social services, immigration, asthma, smoking and vaping, and domestic violence; senior services directory and resources, and COVID-19 and oral health information.
A huge thank you to our event sponsors — Williams Onions of Calipatria, Molina Healthcare, Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp., Imperial Valley Food Bank and Calipatria Unified School District — and to the agencies that participated in the event — Sure Helpline, Social Services, Comite Civico, Calipatria Migrant Education, CUSD Attendance Team, Ventanilla de Salud, Consulado de Mexico in Calexico, Womanhaven, ICOE-ECEP, Spread the Love Charity, Imperial County Area Agency on Aging, Imperial County Public Administrator, Campesinos Unidos Inc., Catholic Charities, Imperial County Public Health Department, Clinica de Salud del Pueblo, Vineyard, Imperial County Behavioral Health Department and Region VI-Migrant Education Program.
A sincere thank you to Mr. Kline and staff, Mrs. Ortiz and staff, Corey Caston and staff, Ben Saiza and staff, Amanda Pitones, the LDS elders and volunteers for all their support to help make the event a total success. We all came together as a team to make this happen and we could not do it without you. Thank you very much!
—Maria Nava-Froelich, director-coordinator, Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center
