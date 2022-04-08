The Imperial Office of Education-Migrant Education Program had its 13th annual Speech and Debate Tournament 2022 on April 2. It was our first in-person event after the pandemic.
We had great support from community leaders who volunteered to be judges for this important event. For that reason, we the ICOE-MEP Parent Regional Advisory Council and Regional staff, are truly grateful to these community leaders who gave up their personal time to support our migrant student participants who competed in the tournament.
Here is the list of our heroes who through their volunteerism are helping migrant students become the leaders of tomorrow: Juan Aguilera, Rene Agundez, Martha Anaya, Christian Aranda, Mayra Armenta, Mayda Barajas, Jennifer Beltran, Honorable Eran Bermudez, Alejandro Castillo, Marcela Davila-Cham, Lyliana Estrada, Kassandra Espinoza, Claudia Figueroa, Daniela Garcia, Brenda Gonzalez, Esther Green, Alfonso Guerrero, Rafael Huante Zavala, Gretchen Laue, Fernanda Ledezma, Honorable Monica Lepe-Negrete, Priscila Leyva, Esmeralda Lopez, Raquel Mancha, Bianca Melendez, Dr. Liliann Patterson, Maria Peinado, Livier Perez, Honorable William Quan, Lupe Quintero, Kelly Ranasinghe, Annette Rea, David Rosas, Joyce Sanchez, Sarah Santiago-Osuna, Martha Singh, Efrain Silva, Kriss Soto, Clarissa Teran, Epifanio Z. Torres, Susan Valenzuela, Nicole Villalobos, Karen Wong, Cristina Wydler.
Additionally, we had Nadia P. Bermudez, attorney, who was our keynote speaker. Ms. Bermudez was raised in Imperial County by immigrant parents, and she shared an inspirational message with our students about continuing work on developing their public-speaking skills.
Please be assured that your presence and support made a positive impact on our migrant students, and for that I am very grateful to each of you.
–Sandra Kofford, ICOE-MEP senior director
