The Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to both partner agencies and sponsors that helped make our following three events a success: Open House “Back to School” event on Aug. 31, Walk & Bike to School events Oct. 13 and 14, and Safety & Wellness Fair on Oct. 27. These events offered our parents, students and community members information & resources, fitness & wellness screenings, educational activities, food boxes, snacks, music, face painting and raffles of parent gifts, bikes, scooters, backpacks & early literacy materials.
Our partner agencies were Biomat USA; CalEnergy; Calexico Neighborhood House; California Rural Legal Assistance; Calipatria Police and Fire departments; Campesinos Unidos; Catholic Charities; Center for Employment Training; Clinica de Salud del Pueblo; Comité Civico del Valle; Consulado de Mexico; El Centro Regional Medical Center; First 5 Imperial; ICOE-Early Care & Education; Migrant Education & Student Welling Being Departments; Imperial County Agriculture Commissioner; America's Job Center; Behavioral Health, Fire, Public Health and Sheriff's departments; UCLA CAMA LAB; IID Residential Energy Assistance Program; Imperial Valley Food Bank–CalFresh; IV LGBT Resource Center; Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program; Molina Healthcare; Office of Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia; Planned Parenthood; PMH-Ventanilla de Salud; Reach Air Medical; San Diego Job Corps; SER Jobs for Progress; Spread the Love; Sun Community FCU; Sure Helpline Crisis Center; the Healthy Spot; Salvation Army and Calipatria Unified School District.
Sponsors included First 5 Imperial County, Golden State Water Co., Molina Healthcare, Assemblyman Garcia, Sun Community FCU, CASA, El Centro Regional Medical Center, Biomat USA, LGBT Center, Calipatria Police, Calipatria Chamber of Commerce, Calipatria Lions Club, Fondomonte LLC, Magma Power Co., Spreckels Sugar, Donut Avenue, P & T Enterprises, All American Grain and Sonya Hurtado. A huge thank you to all the volunteers.
—Maria Nava-Froelich and Angelita V. Ortiz, Calipatria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.