The board of directors of Burning Bush International (BBI) wish to thank all who made the first annual Burning Bush Golf Tournament a success.
At the top of our list is the Del Rio Country Club and the golf pro Ryan Maring. Everything regarding the tournament was well organized. This allowed our board to focus on event details and all golfers to enjoy a great day.
Next, I want to acknowledge the work of Jorden Tucker, who’s expertise allowed BBI to put on this wonderful tournament.
Our major sponsors included Horizon Farms, River Valley Ranches, Five Crowns Marketing, the Stephan Elmore Co., Tom Watson Inc., the Imperial Valley Press, American Money Mgt., and the United Nissan Imperial dealership.
Additional financial support was provided by Dennis and Bonnie Jones, Preferred Pharmacy, the Brickhouse Deli, the Imperial Rotary Breakfast Club, Bob and Betty McNeece, Dr. George Maloof, Imperial Valley Seed and Dr. Wright of Valley Vision Care.
Raffle gift items were donated by Von’s, Sweet Nothings, Maranatha Steakhouse, Sobe’s Restaurant, and Burgers & Beer.
Again, thanks to everyone all for your participation!
–Jim Rhodes, El Centro
