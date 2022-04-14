On behalf of the Calipatria Unified School District and Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center we want to express our sincere gratitude to our event sponsors and partner agencies, many children and their families that attended our 19th Annual Children’s & Families Health Fair on March 16 at the Grace Smith School Gymnasium. The event was a complete success and offered informational health & wellness booths, free health screenings, music, corn dogs, sandwiches, cotton candy, food boxes, lots of giveaways, face painting, photo booth, activities for kids and a fun parent raffle with the grand prizes being two bikes for children. A warm thank you to the Grace Smith School staff and district maintenance, cafeteria staff and community volunteers for all their help.
Participants included Agriculture Commissioner/Weight & Measures, Alba Care Services, America's Job Center of California, Biomat USA Calexico, Calexico Neighborhood House, Calexico Wellness Center, California Rural Legal Assistance Inc., CUSD COVID Testing Program, Fremont Primary School & Calipatria High School, Campesinos Unidos Inc., Consulado de Mexico, El Centro Regional Medical Center, Elder Law & Advocacy, First 5 Commission, Imperial County Behavioral Health-Mental Health Triage & Engagement Services, Department of Social Services, Public Oral Health, MCAH, Lead, Crisis Communication Unit and Sheriff's Office, InnerCare Family Health Clinic-WIC , ICFL Calipatria Meyer Memorial Library, UCLA CAMA LAB, IID Residential Energy Assistance Program, Imperial Valley Food Bank – CalFresh, Imperial Valley Drug Free Communities Coalition, LGBT Resource Center, IVC Adult Education, ICOE Migrant Education Program, Molina Healthcare Inc., Office of Assembly Member E. Garcia, Planned Parenthood, PMH - Ventanilla de Salud, San Diego Job Corps, SER Jobs for Progress, Sun Community FCU, Sure Helpline Crisis Center, The Salvation Army, UCSD Early Academic Outreach Program.
We'd also like to thank our sponsors: First 5 Imperial County, P & T Enterprises LLC and Golden State Water Co.
—Maria Nava-Froelich, Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center, and Angelita Ortiz, Calipatria Unified School District
