Halloween thanks
The Imperial High School Skills USA Program wants to thank American Legion Post 25 in El Centro for their help with our Haunted Maze fundraiser this past Halloween weekend.
The leadership at the post granted us use of their hall and kitchen to create some fun scares and memories for our community. We also received a nice discount from Lowes in El Centro for supplies to create the maze.
Thanks to all our high school student volunteers and the public that came out to support us and visit our attraction. Last but not least, a special thanks to IV Press and KXO Radio for publishing our event on their community bulletins. I hope you all had a great time.
–Juan Campos, Imperial High School
