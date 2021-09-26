This letter is a response to the editorial cartoon that appeared in your newspaper on Friday, Sept. 24.
I have no idea who is responsible for selecting political cartoons. That being said, I found the cartoon over the top, especially living in a border community.
While I appreciate the fact everybody has a opinion…and a right to express their opinions, no matter how malaligned they may be, but, apparently, the Imperial Valley Press decided this cartoon accurately portrayed our agents at the "Biden Del Rio" debacle. Kudos, but then again I was not surprised. Perhaps a more accurate cartoon would have illustrated the The Haitians being transported like cattle back to their country of origin. Keep up the good work!
—Patrick T. Waters, El Centro
