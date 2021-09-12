After reading the articles by Bret Kofford and Arturo Bojorquez regarding face masks for children I am amazed by the lack of humility and the hubris of these men. Mr. Bojoquez called parents who oppose mask mandates, stupid, “who still believe, the earth is flat, and the moon is made of cheese.” Mr. Kofford is just as subtle labeling parents, “internet bull-crap believers, and general know-it-alls.” I am sure after reading their articles parents, reluctant to mask their children, succumbed to their persuasive rhetoric. It sure convinced me! Nowhere in their articles do they refer to evidence. How good are masks at protecting against COVID?
A Danish study released in 2020, found no significant protective effect for facemask wearers against COVID. “When it comes to masks, it appears there is still little good evidence they prevent the spread of airborne diseases,” the study concluded. It involved 6,000 participants and was a randomized controlled trial – making it the highest quality scientific evidence.
But at least masks do no harm, so why not wear them? A German study published in JAMA July 2021, showed that children’s masks trapped dangerously high concentrations of carbon dioxide. It found that children wearing face masks were inhaling CO2 levels “deemed unacceptable by the German Federal Environmental Office by a factor of 6.” The researchers concluded that their findings, “suggest that children should not be forced to wear face masks.”
Many children struggle with masks. Masks fog their glasses. They cause severe acne and other skin problems. The discomfort distracts some children from learning. They can lead to increased levels of CO2 in the blood. They are breeding grounds for pathogens. Masks become moist and dirty. They harbor bacteria and other organisms. Children constantly touch and adjust them. They are uncomfortable and not worn properly, and as the Danish study showed they do little to stop COVID.
Top epidemiologists and infectious disease experts say masks do little to protect against COVID. It would be nice if Mr. Kofford and Mr. Bojorquez did a little more research when expressing their opinion instead of name-calling.
—Dennis Jacobelli, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.