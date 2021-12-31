The legal weight of mandates
I hate to be the one to break the news to all those who have throughout this pandemic falsely claimed that these mandates are unconstitutional or without any legal authority.
If you’re going to use law like that for your arguments, by all means go ahead! But at least make sure they are not mistruths. If your arguments are going to fall or succeed in the marketplace of free ideas on their own merit, at least have the intellectual honesty to make sure they are grounded in fact. Let’s turn to how the Constitution and the law actually — in real life — play into the issue of masking.
First, there is absolutely nothing in the U.S. Constitution which forbids public health measures like masking. Not even the current conservative-leaning Supreme Court has taken this argument seriously, nor has any of the dozens of lower court decisions. I might add that these judges have been appointed by presidents from both parties, so it’s not even a matter of Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s a matter of truth over falsity, and not misrepresenting the law purely to suit our own views.
Second, in 1970, the state Legislature enacted the California Emergency Services Act under the authority of the 10th Amendment, which protects the right of each U.S. state to regulate public health and safety within their borders.
The act, which was signed into law by Gov. Ronald Reagan, allows the governor to “make, amend, and rescind orders and regulations necessary to carry out the provisions” of it during a declared state of emergency (which was done for COVID) and that those “orders and regulations shall have the force and effect of law.” The act is codified into Section 8567 of the Government Code. Unless and until that changes, these mandates are the law of the land.
The Legislature, at any time, can revoke a state of emergency to terminate the governor’s emergency powers, if abused.
Finally, all I will say is that is not how HIPPA works, Mr. Dantice. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse, especially if you’re accusing others of lawlessness.
—Jacob Rodriguez, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.