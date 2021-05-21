I was appalled when I read about the shenanigans that went on during the recent IID board meeting. Some directors are acting worse than children and are now resorting to insults, name calling, seemingly endless accusations and vulgar comments. The directors are elected and well paid to do a job, and they need to do it in a professional manner. I understand the need for discussions and that there will be differences of opinion, but what is happening is way beyond that.
To the directors, I ask that you please leave your boorish and childish behavior at home and do the job you are paid for! Thank you.
—Linda Moiola, Brawley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.