It's time to set the record straight against Michael Reagan's lies in his latest column (IVP, April 17).
He wants to blame the high price of gas and food on the Democrats and President Biden, and that is wrong. First thing is the President and Congress don't set the price of gas; big oil sets the price. Gasoline is high all around the world so how can that be President Biden's fault. Yes, the price of eggs is high but that is because of the bird flu and farmers having to kill off millions of chickens to prevent the flu from contaminating food. Price of cars is high, because of a computer chip shortage due to the COVID pandemic when factories were shut down, due to the former President's poor handling of the pandemic.
President Biden's administration has set a record for the number of jobs created in his first year in office. Unemployment is near record lows, and worker's wages are going up. The deficit was decreased by over $350 billion dollars and is on track this year for a reduction of over $1.3 trillion dollars. It is obvious that President Biden's policies are working, and Michael Reagan is still telling lies like Republicans are known to do. For all their bluster I haven't heard and policy from Republicans in Congress on how to fix the problem, other than elect us and we will fix it. Look at the last three Republican presidents, and at the end we were in recessions and Democrats had to come in and fix it.
Time to stop publishing Michael Reagan's column.
—Mark Juel, Imperial
