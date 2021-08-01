Last school year, while California students suffered educationally through distance learning, Idaho, Texas and Florida had in-class learning with no requirement for students and teachers to wear masks. Arizona, 60 miles away, will join these states in regular in-person school attendance with no mask mandate.
I find the latest guidelines on masking students in California impossible to believe when it comes to educating children. As the vast majority of students in Imperial County are English learners, it makes no sense to cripple them when it comes to learning English.
As a retired pre-K through eighth grade educator who taught English to English learners for 18 years, putting a mask on a student and/or a teacher will create an issue of muffled speech, inability to read lips to form words correctly and basically having the student shut down during critical learning times if they cannot understand or be understood.
I implore the school districts in Imperial County to let the students learn, unmasked, and catch up from over a year of inadequate distance learning. Children can go to the movies, church, gym, a store and many other places without a mask without a problem.
—Angela Nelson, El Centro
