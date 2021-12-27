Mandates, policies and formal requests do not surpass the law. There are countless examples on YouTube of public officials, public employees and public agencies attempting to assert their lawless policies on the behavior of the public. It happens at public meetings, police departments, post offices, department of motor vehicle offices, libraries, courts, city halls and county and state offices.
Fortunately, the confrontation over wearing masks at the recent Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting involved sheriff’s deputies who honored their oath and upheld the law. Law enforcement officers are not mandate, policy or feelings police. Sheriff deputies are law enforcement officers.
There is no current code of law enforcement identification number or penalty for violation of the mask mandate in California or Imperial County.
Two reminders to public officials may be in order here to avoid costly lawsuits. Mandates or policies are not law. The public cannot be removed from a public place unless a LAW has been broken. Sidewalks and public meetings in publicly accessible locations are included in the law. Secondly, requiring or requesting proof for a doctor’s reason for exemption to the mask by an Imperial County Supervisor violates HIPAA laws (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).
Trying to protect the health of the public while honoring the oath to uphold the law can be challenging.
–John Dantice, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.