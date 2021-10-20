They are killing me here.
Higher taxes and fees are not necessary. I am on a low, fixed income. I can barely keep up with costs as they are. It is like suffering a hundred cuts every month. I am charged nearly double for city utilities even though I have only one water meter while there are residents and commercial properties that are not paying their fair share.
I am forced to pay $1.99 (service fee) if I use a card to pay for electricity. I need that $1.99. My old lady friends and I can have a frugal, nutritious meal for $1.99 each. If certain monthly circumstances befall me and I have to pay the cable bill in person, I now have to get all the way to El Centro which is an extra cost. I haven’t been able to afford TV in more that a dozen years. I can go on and on. Look at it for yourselves.
The library, senior center, parks and rec are always held hostage to force increases. I love and use these services. I am a library patron. I am proud of the L.A.M.B.S. project, which receives funding from other sources. Find the waste, fraud, and abuse in spending. Are those huge retirement packages really necessary? Are so many directors, being paid director salaries, necessary? I can go on and on. Brawleyites can keep what we have. Brawley can build up even more with more care and public interest from our decision makers.
Please don’t put the burden on Brawley’s low- and moderate-income residents. I’m trying to live a good rest-of-my-life here.
– Cresencia Mattila, Brawley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.