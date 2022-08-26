In reference to the Inflation Reduction Act, IID President Hanks said: “We look forward to President Biden signing this legislation into law so we can advance discussions regarding new opportunities to sustain the Colorado River….”
The term “fallowing” in relation to farming identifies farmland that is idle and not producing a plant crop. However, when part of the fallowing question involves the transfer of water, a more relevant term would be “transfer-fallowing”.
For example, consider the Quantification Settlement Agreement. During the initial years, farmers were paid to fallow fields in order to meet the water contract agreement for the QSA. The fallowed fields were not producing a plant crop but were yielding a water crop for transfer based on entitled water. The IID and landowners were paid for the transferred water crop.
Another type of transfer-fallowing is called “water marketing”. Water marketing involves the sale of water for a contracted period for all or part of entitled water. In the coming years, water marketing may become relevant enough for the IID to create a new water marketing division within the IID’s Water Department.
Some background about water marketing and the Walton Family Foundation is in order. The heirs of Walmart, through the Walton Family Foundation have donated over $20 million a year for the last decade to non profits studying issues of the Colorado River including the drought crisis. The non-profits range from environmental and conservation groups to media publishing companies. After investing over $200 million to Colorado River issues, the consensus of the non-profits leans towards water marketing as a solution to keep more water in the river.
Part of the $4 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act designated for the Colorado River crisis will be used by the U. S. Bureau of Reclamation to pay farmers to fallow fields for the next four years.
Change is coming to water agencies that receive Colorado River water. The obvious solution to the river crises requires that more water must remain in the river to increase reservoir storage. It is also obvious that water for agriculture will be reduced. Based on the IID’s experience with the initial phases of the QSA involving water marketing transfer, the opportunity to develop water marketing of transfer-fallowed water is a workable option to help sustain the Colorado River.
– John Dantice, El Centro
