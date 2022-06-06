Water wasters should pay
In hearing the Imperial Irrigation District discuss the Equitable Distribution Plan in the face of severe drought conditions and a potential over-run of allocated water this year, it is painfully apparent the stakeholders are in denial of one major point we must all accept: We must stay within our allocated limit of 3.1 million acre feet per year that is the envy (and bullseye target) of the seven basin states sharing the Colorado River.
The ag community, as business entities, are seeing an opportunity to be paid more to conserve water to stay within the limit. The IID is paying the ag community $42 million this year to conserve water for the transfer obligations to San Diego water Authority, Coachella Water District and the 800-pound Gorilla in the room, Metropolitan Water District. They want to be incentivized (again/more) when the IID should be able to penalize for verified uses of water.
If the EDP is to be equitable it must Include a penalty method for verified waste of water such as it had in the 1980s with the Tailwater Box/Triple Charge Program that charged water wasters three times the price of the water when found to be wasting it. The world has changed and the Imperial Valley has always been slow to change, and we will all suffer if it does not.
If you incentivize, you must penalize!
—Eric Reyes, Brawley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.