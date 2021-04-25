After a year of teaching out of my makeshift home office, this week marked the moment I’ve been looking forward to since the pandemic initially closed my school last March. With the support of my admin team, strategic planning with my colleagues and the trust from the loving McCabe community, I welcomed 26 of my students back into the classroom.
In the days leading up to our blissful return, I reflected on my last memory with my former class before the pandemic fully engulfed the world and our local community. “See you in two weeks, I’ll miss all of you.” Those were the last words I uttered before our two-week temporary closure eventually transpired into a year-long distance learning program.
Like many parents, students and teachers, I was thrilled to return to the classroom. However, I worried that I might have forgotten how to be an “in-person” teacher – after being removed from the classroom for what felt like an eternity. My concerns quickly faded in the excitement of being reunited with my students on the first day back. As we walked into our classroom together for the first time, things felt a bit normal again. We may have all been wearing face masks, but even the masks couldn’t hide the first-day smiles.
After addressing our new school safety precautions, I had a student quietly raise his hand to make a comment. “Mr. Arevalo, can I be honest with you?”
“Of course,” I responded.
“I really don’t like all the new rules. But I’ll follow them if that means I get to be with my friends and my teacher.”
Wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and avoiding familiar favorites like tag during recess, may take some time to adjust to. But I agree with my student: It beats the alternative. Being in the classroom with my students is where my heart is.’
—Andrew Arevalo, El Centro
