The extreme far right, real American radio hosts claim that 35 percent of voters remain loyal to Donald Trump and believe that his victory was stolen by the Marxist Democrats who hate and want to destroy “America” (United States). And some are in Congress. Even though the majority of those serving/volunteering in our military come from working-class Democratic families (mine), these conservative radio jock say that Democrats are unpatriotic. ¡Ay caramba!
Weekly the news media are uncovering and identifying those real American patriots who violently invaded our Capitol, destroyed federal property, stole government documents, hurt police officers and threatened the lives of some Democratic Congress members and the Republican ex-vice president. It is now known that Trump communicated with white nationalist groups.
This surely will reduce Trump’s 35 percent faithful followers. Then there is the matter of his age and health by 2024.
When was it last reported that a gun owner defended himself, home family or property? Yet weekly a “law-abiding citizen” qualifies to buy and own a gun and the very next day commits a mass shooting.
Ahh, our Second Amendment right!
—Danny Santillan, Calexico
