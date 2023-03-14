War: Still not healthy for children

Today

Mostly cloudy. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.