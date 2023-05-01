WHAT'S WRONG WITH DADDY?: Prom seasonal allergies

Today

Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 86F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 56F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.