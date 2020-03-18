The Imperial County Office of Education on Tuesday issued a complete list of school sites that will be providing free meals to students 18 years and younger during the school closures in the Imperial Valley.
Brawley — Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (breakfast and lunch)
• J. W. Oakley (in front of school site), 1401 B St.
• Phil Swing (western avenue behind cafeteria), 245 W. A St.
Calexico — Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (breakfast) and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (lunch)
• Cesar Chavez Elementary School, 1251 E. Zapata St.
• Calexico High School (ninth grade campus and Ward Field) 824 Blair Ave.
• Dool Elementary School, 800 Encinas Ave.
• Enrique Camarena Jr. High School, 800 E. Rivera Ave.
• Jefferson Elementary School, 1120 E. Seventh St.
• Kennedy Gardens Elementary, 2300 Rockwood Ave.
• Mains Elementary, 655 E. Sheridan Ave.
• Rockwood Elementary School, 1000 Rockwood Ave.
• William Moreno Jr. High School, 1202 Kloke Road
Calipatria — Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (breakfast and lunch)
• Bill E. Young Middle School, 220 S. International Blvd.
• Grace Smith Elementary School, 9 E. Fourth St., Niland
• Fremont Primary, 401 W. Main St.
El Centro — Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (breakfast and lunch)
• Harding, 950 S. Seventh St.
• Hedrick, 550 S. Waterman Ave.
• McKinley, 1177 Eighth St.
• M.L. King 1950 Villa Ave.
• Washington, 223 S. First St.
Central Union High School District — Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (breakfast and lunch)
• Southwest High School, 2001 Ocotillo Drive
• Central Union High School, 1001 W. Brighton Ave.
• Desert Oasis High School, 1302 S. Third St.
Heber — Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (breakfast and lunch)
• Dogwood Elementary School, 44 E. Correll Road
• Heber Elementary School, 1052 Heber Ave.
Holtville — Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (breakfast) and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (lunch)
• Holtville High School, 755 Olive Ave.
• Finley Elementary, 627 E. Sixth St.
Imperial — Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to noon (breakfast and lunch)
• Imperial Cross Elementary, 2462 Cross Road
• Frank Wright Middle School, 885 N. Imperial Ave.
Meadows — Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (breakfast) and 11:30 a.m. to noon (lunch)
• Meadows Union School, 2059 Bowker Road (7:30 to 8:30 a.m., breakfast, and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch)
• Country Life (KOA) Trailer Park, 375 Ross Ave.
• Palm Villa Trailer Park, 1250 Evan Hewes
• El Centro Mobile Park, 997 Evan Hewes
Seeley — Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (breakfast and lunch)
• Seeley School, 1812 W. Rio Vista, Seeley
San Pasqual — Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to noon (breakfast and lunch)
• San Pasqual Valley High School, 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven
Westmorland — Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (breakfast and lunch)
• Westmorland School, 200 S. C St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.