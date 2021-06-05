Wildcats ready for bigger game
Class of 2021 graduates watch a fireworks display during Brawley Union High’s graduation ceremony on Thursday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High School class of 2021 ended its four-year run Thursday evening on Warne Field.

Some 364 students turned their tassels at the ceremony.

Wildcats ready for bigger game
Collin York holds his diploma while walking alongside his fellow classmates during Brawley Union High’s graduation ceremony on Thursday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

The senior class dedicated this year’s ceremony so its advisors, Grace Tomboc and Dina Self. “They have been our class advisors during our four years of high school,” the evening’s program read. “Words cannot express how much we appreciate their dedication, support and care for our class.”

Wildcats ready for bigger game
FROM LEFT: Mikalyn Emanuelli, Dilynn Gill and Kamrin Dickerson look at the fireworks display together during Brawley Union High’s graduation ceremony on Thursday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

The class also gave special recognition to counselor Susan Villon. “She has helped guide us since our first day of high school and unconditionally supported us during this challenging year,” the program said.

