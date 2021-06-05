Wildcats ready for bigger game

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High School class of 2021 ended its four-year run Thursday evening on Warne Field.
Some 364 students turned their tassels at the ceremony.
The senior class dedicated this year’s ceremony so its advisors, Grace Tomboc and Dina Self. “They have been our class advisors during our four years of high school,” the evening’s program read. “Words cannot express how much we appreciate their dedication, support and care for our class.”
The class also gave special recognition to counselor Susan Villon. “She has helped guide us since our first day of high school and unconditionally supported us during this challenging year,” the program said.
