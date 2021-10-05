Right Now
- Humidity: 48%
- Cloud Coverage:40%
- Wind: 13 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:39:42 AM
- Sunset: 06:21:22 PM
Today
Showers and a possible thunderstorm this morning, becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. High 92F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 93F. Winds light and variable.
- Hearing in witness intimidation case scheduled
- De Leon receives 15 to life for 2nd-degree murder
- Despite heated opposition, county extends face coverings mandate
- Trial date set for El Centro man's murder
- Local hospitals face staffing shortages, county reports
- Esperan reapertura de fronteras en octubre
- Aprehenden a inmigrante con antecedentes criminales
- Calexico HSI part of widespread human smuggling investigation
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Woman dies after being struck by vehicle
- City concerned about traffic flow at future credit union site
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
