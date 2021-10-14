Workshops on SWEEP and HSP grants announced

IMPERIAL – University of California Cooperative Extension-Imperial, Imperial County Farm Bureau, and Imperial Valley Water (IVH2O) will be holding a series of in-person and virtual workshops to assist farmers interested in applying for funds under the State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program (SWEEP) and Healthy Soils Incentive Program (HSP).
The California Department of Food and Agriculture Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation (OEFI) anticipates opening the application submission period for both 2021 SWEEP and HSP grants sometime in October, according to a release issued by UC Agriculture and Natural Resources.
The in-person workshops will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at Farm Credit West, 485 Business Parkway, Imperial. Each workshop will cover both SWEEP and HSP. Space is limited to 25 persons per date.
The Zoom workshops will be on Nov. 17. The HSP workshop will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. and SWEEP from 10-11 a.m.
These workshops are an opportunity to learn how to complete the online grant application process and receive one-on-one technical assistance. Potential applicants are encouraged to attend at least one workshop.
According to the CDFA SWEEP website, CDFA will be dispersing approximately $50 million to California agricultural operations investing in irrigation systems that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and saves water. Agricultural operations can apply for a maximum grant award of $200,000 for a variety of projects that increase water savings by utilizing technologies, such as weather, soil, or plant-based sensors for irrigation scheduling, and conversion to micro/drip irrigation systems. In addition to water saving practices that may reduce GHG emissions, farmers can also apply for projects such as fuel conversions, improving energy efficiency, switching to low pressure irrigation systems and variable frequency drives.
CDFA has also been designated $50 million for the Healthy Soils Incentive Program and Demonstration projects. HSP funds California implementation of conservation management practices that improve soil health, sequesters carbon, and reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases. HSP is a competitive grant with the maximum award of $100,000 that funds 28 eligible soil management practices, such as cover crops, compost application and nutrient management, just to name a few.
“This year these funds will be dispersed at a first-come, first-served base,” the release said. “Therefore, we support applicants to apply as soon as possible.”
To register for the in-person workshops visit: https://forms.gle/aAEkuLXCXr3asHuGA
To register for the SWEEP Zoom workshop visit: https://forms.gle/ALunFpufXbghP2vs7
To register for the HSP Zoom workshop visit: https://forms.gle/YgpyGfdtpm8UGzKg6
Those with questions about the HSP and/or SWEEP grants or who would like to know more about the workshops, please contact kmsalgado@ucanr.edu or (760) 693-8938.
