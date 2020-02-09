The bright picture of success from converting farm ground to solar that County Supervisor Mike Kelly and Supervisor Ray Castillo professed (IV Press Feb. 3) may not be so radiant. Employment was mentioned, but what happens to the solar installers after installation? What percentage are local and where do they cash their checks? Many installers return home to San Diego or other out of county towns. Crop production provides year round jobs. Yes, many farm workers spend their income across the border but many shop locally.

Many of us have been opposed to converting farm ground to solar from the beginning. It makes little sense to trade food and fiber production for solar. Solar can be installed in the desert. Early on, I was sorely disappointed when I asked the Farm Bureau of Imperial County for its opinion and was told that protecting and preserving farm ground was not a priority when it comes to farm ground converted to solar because it involved property rights.

