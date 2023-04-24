A READER WRITES: Why is the Abatti group again suing the IID on a case they’ve already lost?

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
In 2013, Mr. Michael Abatti, one of Imperial Valley’s biggest farmers, sued the IID over its plan for how to distribute water among its users.
Mr. Abatti argued that IID’s Equitable Distribution Plan was unfair and that the IID didn’t have the power to limit how much water he received without compensating him. The case was first decided in Mr. Abatti’s favor in Judge L. Brooks Anderholt’s court, but on appeal, in July of 2020 the decision was overturned. The Fourth California Court of Appeal did agree that IID’s Equitable Distribution plan could not prioritize industrial water users over agricultural users. But apart from that, Mr. Abatti lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.