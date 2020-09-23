Richard Ryan
I was introduced to electioneering at a tender age. I remember, foggy though it is, of driving down Dean St. In Brooklyn in a cavalcade of cars, honking horns and holding signs supporting a candidate for city council.

Would you believe that as a youngster I was holding a railroad flare out the car window and the glow of red in the night created a sharp memory? That was fun. So instead of avoiding politics, I was attracted to the noise and excitement of electioneering early on.

