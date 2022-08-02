110 IN THE SHADE: A Magnetic Attraction

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
We drove south on Arizona 89A from Flagstaff to Sedona. It was merely a Taco Tuesday. However, after a half dozen miles, the two-lane road became crowded as the highway was squeezed into one lane. Summer road construction. Given the existing twists and turns in the highway, this made for slow, cautious driving.
Deep, stony canyons fringed by tall trees makes this a picaresque drive, for the passenger while the driver is being careful not to drive into the rear of the car in front. The national forest campsites we passed along the way announced that they were full. Picnic sites were jammed as well.
Mr. Ryan, seriously agree. Dark asphalt absorbs a significant amount of heat during the day, street after street after street. Then retains that heat during the night and keeps El Centro warm, long after the sun has set.
Why the city fathers don't apply a different element to the mix to give our streets a softer hue of pink or adobe eludes me. I believe this lighter color shade would go a long way toward cooling our fair city, if not the entire county.
Be well.
