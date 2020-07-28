Richard Ryan
Yes. There is occasional good news these days. July is officially National Ice Cream Month. There are only a few days remaining in this delectable month so rush out and buy a few gallons. Don’t allow this opportunity to melt away.

Wait! Don’t just run out. Go back and get your face mask and that small container of hand sanitizer so you’ll be safe when you are shopping. Better, go online and order a pickup. There is a minimum order so just go crazy and buy a bunch of gallons or half gallons or what passes for those sizes these days. A half gallon equals 64 ounces, but the container of ice cream that looks like a half gallon nowadays is only 46 ounces. The ice cream industry’s business model has adopted the incredible shrinking Hershey chocolate bar. Where did it go?

