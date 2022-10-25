110 IN THE SHADE: And A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall

Bob Dylan said it. We experienced it. The storm that brought lots of rain on October 15 was difficult to measure. We no longer have a weather person in the Valley, and the National Weather Service’s (NWS) remote station at Imperial Valley Airport conked out in the storm.

The article carried in this newspaper by Gary Redfern was based on reports from the NWS in Phoenix. That office reports on our area. The estimates of rainfall were wide ranging from under an inch to possibly three inches over the center of El Centro. These were estimates based on satellite imagery. Based on the condition of my sandals and the puddles alongside our house, it was certainly three inches.

