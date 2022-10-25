110 IN THE SHADE: And A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Bob Dylan said it. We experienced it. The storm that brought lots of rain on October 15 was difficult to measure. We no longer have a weather person in the Valley, and the National Weather Service’s (NWS) remote station at Imperial Valley Airport conked out in the storm.
The article carried in this newspaper by Gary Redfern was based on reports from the NWS in Phoenix. That office reports on our area. The estimates of rainfall were wide ranging from under an inch to possibly three inches over the center of El Centro. These were estimates based on satellite imagery. Based on the condition of my sandals and the puddles alongside our house, it was certainly three inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.