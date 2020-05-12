Richard Ryan
Buy Now

According to the New York Times, and they should know, there are 305 drive-in theaters in the United States. The Motor Vu Twin Drive-In of Imperial is not an active one. In fact, the land will be sold in the future for retail and warehouses.

Our local drive-in was declared officially closed in April 2013 to a very disappointed Valley. But I’ve been curious about the potential of drive-ins to trump regular movie theaters or walk-ins as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.