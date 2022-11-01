110 IN THE SHADE: Bye Bye Halloween

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Halloween is perhaps my favorite holiday. We can dress up as we wish from witch to astronaut. One of our favorite Preschool children is Flash. And, yes, he runs very fast.
Over the years it has been transformed from a celebration of witches and goblins to one of popular movie and television characters such as the girls from Frozen or the little boy from Coco. Whether witches or aliens, it’s a fun dress up time without the pressures of gift giving. I believe the claims by some that Halloween is tied to devil worship is overwrought and fodder for preachers in want of a sermon.
