110 IN THE SHADE: Bye Bye Halloween

Halloween is perhaps my favorite holiday. We can dress up as we wish from witch to astronaut. One of our favorite Preschool children is Flash. And, yes, he runs very fast.

Over the years it has been transformed from a celebration of witches and goblins to one of popular movie and television characters such as the girls from Frozen or the little boy from Coco. Whether witches or aliens, it’s a fun dress up time without the pressures of gift giving. I believe the claims by some that Halloween is tied to devil worship is overwrought and fodder for preachers in want of a sermon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.