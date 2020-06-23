Richard Ryan
Yes. We are wearing out paths in the wooden floors of our home. Yes. I’ve been over-watering every plant in our front and backyards. I now have aquaculture gardens. My water bill is astronomical. Yes. My dear wife has taken to sweeping enormous swaths of our block going well beyond our sidewalk. Neighbors cry out, “Hey lady. How much are we going to have to pay for this?” Life goes on, SLOWLY. Very slowly.

As a friend complained, all the daily sameness takes the inertia out of us. We lose that commitment to getting a job done. The sense is, there’s always tomorrow. But then I feel the same tomorrow and postpone the project again. This creates a cycle of doing nothing, which is difficult to break.

