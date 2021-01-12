Richard Ryan
Buy Now

I read a newspaper article over the weekend in which a number of Valley residents were asked for their reactions to last Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. capitol. To my astonishment, some local Republicans and a so-called conservative Democrat continued to foster the lie that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate.

Jason Jackson, a former El Centro city councilman said, “(The Democrats) didn’t want to give on anything, and it caused people who are conspiracy theorists by nature to think the worst.” “Conservative Democrat,” Daniel Ramirez was not happy with the violence but said, “I believe in my heart that this election was a fraud.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.