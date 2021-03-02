110 in the Shade: From Zoom to back to school room
Imperial Valley Press

We are close to the one-year anniversary when schools began closing in response to the threatening novel coronavirus. Who knew much about the virus at the time? It was in China, and most Valley people assumed it wouldn’t arrive here.

Today, national news about the successful distribution of millions of vaccines and a third vaccine’s availability, Johnson & Johnson’s jab, is checkmated by information of new strains of the disease in California and New York. There remains substantial doubt about our progress to control the disease. Issues of transmissibility haunt us. Covidiots challenge the proven protection of mask wearing. Governors and mayors under tremendous pressure from restaurants and the service sector unloosen restrictions aimed at keeping people safe.

