110 IN THE SHADE: Get out of the house season

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Say hooray! It is the season of local events and big holidays. The weather has cooled. It is definitely time to get out of the house. Turn off the A/C. Put away the Halloween decorations, and mark your calendars.
We are heading for some big holidays but not quite yet. Some of the large retail stores began peddling Christmas items back in September. We now recognize this as Christmas creep. It's merchandising plain and simple. I went into one of these stores looking for garden supplies as our backyard planting season had just begun. All I found was Christmas lights and a forest of artificial trees. No lettuce or tomato seeds. They had disappeared. Fortunately there are lots of local garden stores still carrying seeds. There are also some excellent online catalogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.