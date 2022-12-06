110 IN THE SHADE: Getting in the spirit

We had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Oddly, I didn’t have a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving day. The day before I roasted a 19-pound turkey to share with family and friends. Take out only. So the night before Thanksgiving I ate all the turkey I wanted including a large drumstick. It was one of the best turkeys I’ve prepared. Just delicious.

On Thanksgiving Day, I had no appetite for more turkey. We had dinner at Johnny Carino’s. It was easy for me to choose ravioli for the big day dinner. Everyone else had a complete turkey plate, and they enjoyed every bite. So did I.

