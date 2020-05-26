Richard Ryan
Buy Now

Hunkered down at home during these unusual times, I have noticed some atypical things. There is certainly more time to observe and reflect. We all have entered our own private monastery. But occasionally we need to go out to the store or to a restaurant for pickup. What do we see?

People, alone, wearing masks in cars is one thing. A friend explains it as just being easier to leave the damn thing on instead of having to put it on entering a store and taking it off when returning to one’s car. Maybe. But as we were shopping in a big box store, I noticed a guy wearing a mask on his head. You’ve seen this and figure he’s come up for air. But I looked closely and noticed his hair.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.