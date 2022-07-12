Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
I’d often go for a walk in the neighborhood before we hit the triple digits. I got to see a single family house built, or, rather, rebuilt not far from our home. It was a first rate job. With one exception. I couldn’t figure why the builders covered the roof in black, asphalt tile. Sure, it looked nice contrasted with the white walls of the house, but heat? That house’s roof became a heat island.
During my walks, I have also noticed a reduction of large trees in our area. Trees don’t live forever so occasional replacement is required. Whether it’s the higher cost of water, the increase of rentals rather than owner occupied houses, or ignorance, trees are being cut down but not replaced. Trees are the first choice of those who want to reduce heat in an area and beautify it.
