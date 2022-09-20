110 IN THE SHADE: How to See the World

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
I enjoy traveling and regret that is one more thing the Covid 19 pandemic has robbed from us. Fortunately, travel is returning. In younger days, I volunteered to go to West Africa and work for a non-governmental organization (NGO) that administered food aid for mothers and infants. It was a life-changing experience. I got to see one of the poorest countries in the world. I came to realize beyond the printed statistics just what it meant to be born in the world’s richest country. The world’s inequalities are astounding, and some U.S. agencies work to assist the poor in far away places.
So I was attracted by a recent article in this newspaper that profiled Ashlyn Hester, Holtville High graduate. Ashlyn also attended the University of Montana and minored in Global Public Health where she heard about the Peace Corps (PC). She volunteered and is now undergoing PC training particularly in language skills. It’s notable that Ashlyn had formerly served as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer. AmeriCorps volunteers are active here in the Valley assisting at schools and the Imperial Valley Food Bank. Perhaps, AmeriCorps is a stepping stone to the Peace Corps.
