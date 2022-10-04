110 IN THE SHADE: In Search of the Best Apple

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
I wait all year for late September, early October. Of course my anticipation has to do with welcoming cooler weather. But the real wait is for the appearance in stores of the tastiest, most beautiful apple available in the U.S., the McIntosh. You don’t need to tell me that Gaylas began replacing McIntoshs by 2010. And it’s easy to find Fujis and Delicious. These apples are attractive and ship well. The problem for me is that they lack fruit flavor and are too sweet.
It’s odd to say that McIntoshes are difficult to find. However, that is the case except in certain, more northerly areas of the United States. In Ontario, Canada 6 million pounds of my favorite apple were produced in 2010 even as the sweeter Gayla apple increased in popularity. It’s not only the sweetness of apples that have gained in popularity such as Honeycrisp developed at the Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station. The Honeycrisps and Fujis have been developed for shipping and shelf life. These apple types are readily available at local supermarkets pretty much year round.
