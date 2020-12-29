Richard Ryan
It began with a long dead mulberry tree. When I purchased this house over 30 years ago, one of its attractions was a half dozen mulberry trees lining the sidewalks around the property. Fruitless mulberries are deciduous so their falling leaves marked the seasons. I’ve read that houses are not assessed by Realtors for their landscaping, but trees and plants surrounding a home are important to me. The mulberries helped convinced me to buy. In more recent years, leafy neighborhoods have come to be more valued as trees help clean the air, generate more oxygen and provide shade during our withering hot months.

However, over the years, each mulberry was afflicted with sooty canker disease caused by the fungus Hendersonula toruloides. I know of no protection against this terrible tree disease as birds easily spread it from tree to tree. As of a few years ago, we were down to one large mulberry that was failing although it would sprout new leaves each spring. Parts of the trunk and limbs showed the charcoal like sooty coating of the disease. You can attempt to cut infected branches, but the tree is doomed once the trunk becomes diseased.

