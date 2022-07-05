110 IN THE SHADE: July 5, 2022

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The most visible sign that the Fourth was on the way were the electronic highway signs around El Centro warning the public that there would be huge fines for illegal fireworks. Brawley and El Centro have passed ordinances outlawing the fireworks that go boom and chase dogs and cats into hiding for days. The ordinances also prohibit rockets and other pyrotechnics that light up the night sky. They also light up roofs.
Like many people, I miss the rockets’ red glare, but the new rules are for our own protection. Many years ago (it seems like another galaxy) I used to buy bottle rockets by the gross, Roman candles, and medium size rockets that could gain some altitude before exploding into a variety of colors. Ah, those were the days, until I welded my finger to a sparkler I was lighting.
